After their most recent 2-0 win over Millwall, Leeds United entered the international break at the top of the Championship table. Despite holding a game in-hand, former runaway leaders Leicester City will be very much aware of the threat Daniel Farke's side pose to their title chances.

With just a handful of games left to play until the 2023/24 season ends, Leeds have promotion back into the Premier League in sight. However, Ipswich Town are also enjoying a very strong season and have the ability to elbow the Whites out of a top two finish.

Leeds' reach in the summer transfer window will be heavily influenced by whether they can secure promotion or not. There are a lot of rumours swirling around right now and a number of players are on the radar of those at Elland Road. Whether the club can persuade these targets to make a summer switch could well depend on what league they compete in next season.

One man who the Whites have been linked to is Celtic's Matt O'Riley, who will 'definitely' be an 'in demand' player this summer. That's according to GiveMeSport, who report that a move to the Premier League is a 'distinct possibility', as the 23-year-old has turned a lot of heads with his performances this season.

Despite being a central midfielder, O'Riley has contributed a whopping 11 goals and 15 assists across all competitions so far this term. He is just two goals behind centre-forward Kyogo Furuhashi, who currently leads the charts as Celtic's top goalscorer for the season.

The report claims that Leeds 'may be tempted' to make an offer for O'Riley, having already seen a £10 million bid knocked back for the midfielder last summer. The former Fulham man is now said to be valued at £25 million, and the likes of Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion are also interested.