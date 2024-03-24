What big-money investment could mean for Leeds United's promotion rivals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was reported late last week that US private equity firm Bright Path Sports Partners has bought a 40% stake in Leeds United’s promotion rivals Ipswich Town. As per BBC Sport, the club’s majority shareholder ORG has reduced it’s stake from 90% to 50%. The remaining 10% will be made up of smaller investors including the Three Lions fund, who have also recently upped their investment.

The Tractor Boys were promoted from League One last year and have since adapted with ease to the step up a division to the Championship. They are currently sat in 3rd position in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds are a point above them with eight fixtures left to play. The Whites are back in action after the international break with an away trip to Watford.

What next for Ipswich Town?

Ipswich’s chief executive Mark Ashton will continue to manage the day-to-day running at Portman Road. Bright Path co-founder Jake Zahnow and Sam Simon are joining the board. According to TWTD, ‘discussions’ were going on before the Tractor Boys’ promotion from the third tier.

As per the East Anglian Daily Times, the firm’s new stake cost a fee in the region of £105million.

Non of the previous ownership groups have sold any part of their stakes, meaning Bright Path's cash is all new investment into the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Simon, the lead investor in the Bright Path-Ipswich investment, said: “We are excited to be making this investment in a brilliant football club.

“We love the history, the potential for the future, the passionate fans and the management of the club, who are amazing people. We invest in people and this is perfect for us.

“We believe in investing for the future in order to give the team and management the tools to do their jobs and we’re excited to be working together.”

Training ground plans

Ashton has outlined plans to develop the training ground and has said: “This is a day that further secures the long-term future of the football club and gives us the means to move the club forward as we benefit from the wide range of skills and experiences Bright Path’s investors will bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The investment will continue to support the club in both the medium and long term, with the biggest immediate use being to support a number of key infrastructure projects, including the significant redevelopment of the training ground at Playford Road.”

Ipswich’s new investment may now naturally result in them having more financial power in future transfer windows, whilst they will also been keen to keep hold of highly-rated manager Kieran McKenna.