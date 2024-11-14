Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories ahead of the first round of international fixtures.

Leeds United’s international stars will be preparing to represent their countries in the coming days as domestic football takes another break. Last weekend’s 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers ensured the Whites remained right in the Championship promotion mix, cutting the gap on league leaders Sunderland from four points to two.

Daniel Farke will already be turning focus onto next Sunday’s trip to Swansea City and hoping all who have flown off for international duty return unscathed, with a busy winter schedule on the horizon. And with all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Harrison decision slammed

Don Goodman believes Leeds are at risk of ‘throwing money down the drain’ if on-loan winger Jack Harrison does not leave permanently, pointing blame at those in charge before 49ers Enterprises. Harrison is into his second temporary spell at Goodison Park, having re-activated a relegation release clause once his parent club failed to achieve promotion.

But the 27-year-old is struggling, with no goals or assists to show from 11 Premier League appearances and manager Sean Dyche benching him for the last two. Recent reports have suggested the cash-strapped Toffees might opt against a permanent signing next summer and Goodman believes that would present a nightmare scenario for Elland Road chiefs.

“The contract scenario came under the previous regime – they handed out crazy contracts and that left the club in trouble when they went down,” Goodman told MOT Leeds News. “It’s another example of the previous regime’s inadequacy really. They’re literally throwing money down the drain if this scenario happens. You cannot blame anyone at the club right now for that.”

Cirkin warning

Leeds are unlikely to find any success in a January move for Dennis Cirkin with Sunderland set to fight for promotion, according to journalist Graeme Bailey. Leeds have been linked with interest in the left-back this week, following an excellent start to the campaign for Regis Le Bris’ early frontrunners.

Cirkin has played every available league minute for Sunderland - one of only three players to do so - and has two goals and one assist to his name, including a brilliant long-range effort in last week’s 2-2 draw against Coventry City. Whether Leeds do push forward with any interest remains to be seen but they are expected to meet a brick wall when it comes to mid-season negotiations.

“I’d be amazed if Sunderland allowed him out of the door, but every player has his price,” Bailey told LeedsUnited.News. “I don’t see them selling to a rival in January, whatsoever. I don’t think he’d be much of an upgrade for Leeds.”