Leeds have received fresh big backing in the club's promotion bid.

A big boost in Leeds United's promotion bid is expected on the club's return to action with a good chance of a triple setback chance for key rivals.

Leeds have signed off for the November international break sat third in the Championship table and Daniel Farke's Whites will return to action with a trip to Swansea City on Sunday, November 24.

The Swans sit 11th in the table having conceded just ten goals from 15 games played but the bookmakers fully expect Leeds to breach the Swans and record the fresh boost of another three-point haul.

Despite Swansea's home advantage and strong record, Leeds are odds-on with every bookmaker in being no bigger than 5-6 but as short as 8-11 with some firms. Swansea can be backed at 19-5 whilst the draw is on offer at 3s.

The bookmakers also believe there is a good chance of a triple setback for United's key promotion rivals Sunderland, Sheffield United and Burnley - all of whom have hard fixtures away from home.

Second-placed Sheffield United and fourth-placed Burnley both play in 12.30pm kick-offs on Saturday lunchtime and the Blades are not even favourites for their clash at Coventry City.

Despite the Blades being level on points with leaders Sunderland, Coventry are marginally favourites with some firms in being no bigger than 6-4 whereas Chris Wilder's side can be backed at 23-12. The draw is on offer at 12-5 and Coventry are very short at 4-9 to take either a victory or a point.

Burnley visit Bristol City at the same time and whilst the Clarets are favourites for that contest there is not much in it with Scott Parker's side 8-5 and Bristol City 2s. The draw is 47-20 and Bristol City are 8-15 to take three points or one.

It's then a similar story for leaders Sunderland at Millwall in a Saturday afternoon 3pm kick-off but the Lions are marginally favourites for all three points.

Millwall are no bigger than 8-5 whereas Sunderland can be backed at 17-8 and the draw is available at 47-20. Neil Harris' side are 11-25 to bag a victory or a draw, the bookies believing that Sunderland are the most likely of United's three key rivals to slip up.

Leeds are just two points behind both the second placed Blades and leaders Sunderland but the bookmakers believe there is a very good chance of that changing upon the return to action after the international break.