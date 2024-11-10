Leeds United will enter the November international break with renewed optimism after beating Queens Park Rangers 2-0 on Saturday. Goals either side of half-time from Jayden Bogle and Joel Piroe ensured Daniel Farke’s side bounced back from midweek defeat at Millwall, with the gap on league leaders Sunderland cut from four points to two, following their 2-2 draw against Coventry City.

Leeds now have two weeks until their next game at Swansea City, with many of Farke’s players jetting off to represent their respective countries in this year’s final international break. There will be Whites representation from Asia to the Caribbean and plenty to play for in some instances - including a shot at history for Junior Firpo.

Below, the YEP has rounded up what the next fortnight looks like for every Leeds player called up for international duty. Fingers crossed they come through unscathed.

1 . Karl Darlow - Wales Vs Turkey (Saturday 16 November) | Vs Iceland (Tuesday 19 November) | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Rory Mahady - Scotland U19 Vs Wales U19 (Wednesday 13 November) | Vs Liechtenstein U19 (Saturday 16 November) | Vs France U19 (Tuesday 19 November) Photo: Ramsey Cardy Photo Sales

3 . Joe Rodon - Wales Vs Turkey (Saturday 16 November) | Vs Iceland (Tuesday 19 November) | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Junior Firpo - Dominican Republic Vs Dominica (Saturday 16 November) | Vs Bermuda (Tuesday 19 November) | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Max Wober - Austria Vs Kazakhstan (Thursday 14 November) | Vs Slovenia (Sunday 17 November) | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales