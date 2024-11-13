Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu provides injury recovery update and timescale return stance

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 13th Nov 2024, 17:47 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 18:24 GMT
Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has provided an injury recovery update.

Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu has provided an injury recovery update.

Ampadu suffered a knee injury in September’s 3-0 win at home to Coventry City and tests revealed that the midfielder had damaged his lateral ligament.

The 24-year-old did not require surgery on the injury but it was expected that Ampadu would be facing around ten weeks out and would not be back until the new year.

Whites boss Daniel Farke said cautiously last week that Ampadu might be slightly ahead of schedule.

Speaking on Wednesday evening, Ampadu confirmed that his recovery was going well but would not put a specific timeframe on when he could back, only when the time was right.

“It's going well," said Ampadu, asked where he was at in his recovery. "Recovery can have its ups and downs, but I feel like it's gone fairly well at the moment.

"There's a bit of time and a bit of healing that still needs to be left to be done but it's going well, I am happy about it, I am quite positive about it so the sooner obviously for me personally the better. But obviously when it's right.”

Asked by the YEP if he could see himself playing in December or if it was more likely to be January, Ampadu reasoned: "I hope as soon as possible. But I don't want to rush it as well.

“I want to be playing, if I could, the Swansea game, but maybe it's not right for my knee to do that so I just have to wait and see. I don't really want to put a time schedule on it. As quick as possible, but when it's right." 

