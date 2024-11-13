Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories going into the November international break.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The November international break is now underway and Leeds United can reflect on their start to the 2024/25 campaign. Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers briefly pulled Daniel Farke’s side into second place and they will still be happy with third, two points behind both Sheffield United and Sunderland.

A significant number of first-team players have since jetted off for international duty and Farke will just be hoping they all return unscathed, with next Sunday’s trip to Swansea City kicking off the chaotic winter fixture schedule. And in the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kristensen latest

Eintracht Frankfurt remain keen on signing Rasmus Kristensen permanently but will reportedly look to re-negotiate a significantly lower fee. German outlet BILD claim the Bundesliga club’s current permanent option sits at €15million (£12.5m) but they want to ‘negotiate this sum down considerably’ to somewhere ‘well below €10m (£8.3m)’.

Kristensen has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Frankfurt, playing virtually every minute he’s been available with only an injury picked up at the end of October halting his progress. Multiple reports have suggested a permanent move is very much on the cards, with sporting director Timmo Hardung open regarding his desire to get a deal over the line.

BILD echo those reports of a permanent deal being possible but suggest talks will have to take place between Frankfurt and Leeds, with the former looking to bring the price down. It remains to be seen whether Elland Road chiefs will be open to such a situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramazani update

Largie Ramazani has posted an encouraging update regarding his recovery from an ankle injury. Summer signing Ramazani suffered ankle ligament damage after a heavy challenge during last month’s 2-1 win at home to Watford, a crushing blow for the winger who was in fine form before going down.

Farke initially suggested Ramazani would be out for between four to six weeks - a prognosis the club believed presented the best and worst-case scenarios - and while there has been no confirmation, things are looking good. The 23-year-old posted a photo on his Instagram story on Wednesday, with football boots on.

The photo would suggest Ramazani is back in some form of training, with almost two weeks until Leeds go to Swansea, at which point it will have been just over four weeks since the initial injury. Farke will be expected to ease the Belgian back into play, however, and will provide a clearer update in his press conference next week.