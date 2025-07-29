Leeds United will have a new sponsor on their shirts for the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

Leeds United have confirmed online sports betting company Parimatch will become the club’s official shirt sleeve sponsor next season.

Parimatch will replace home energy installer BOXT on the left sleeve of their 2025/26 shirts, with Leeds back in the Premier League following last season’s Championship title win. The betting brand will also be seen around Elland Road during matchdays. Leeds have so far released their home and away kits for the upcoming Premier League campaign, with the third kit expected to follow.

A statement from the club said: “Leeds United are pleased to announce a new official partnership with Parimatch, who will become the club’s official sleeve partner for the men’s first team. Parimatch is a global entertainment company with over 30 years of experience in sports betting and gaming. The brand has been seen in the Premier League previously and is a trusted worldwide presence.

“Having recently announced our home and away kits for the 2025/26 campaign, Parimatch are excited to add their brand to the club’s shirt for the upcoming Premier League season, which will be seen on the left playing sleeve. As well as on the club’s first team shirt, Parimatch branding will feature prominently at both Elland Road and Thorp Arch, in addition to the perimeter LED system and club’s media backdrop.

“Leeds United and Parimatch will drive brand activity by the creation of innovative partnership activations and digital campaigns which will be promoted through the club and Parimatch’s channels.”

Morrie Eisenberg, Chief Business Officer at Leeds United, said of the partnership: “We’re really pleased to bring Parimatch onboard with the club as our new sleeve partner. They are a trusted brand who have worked within the sporting industry for a long time, showing commitment to the game. We will work closely with the Parimatch team to continue our commitment of delivering innovative campaigns and activations where possible.”

Sergey Portnov, CEO of Parimatch added: “This is more than a partnership - it’s a powerful alliance between two brands with the same goal: to win. We believe in strong leadership, and we see that in Leeds United - a club with a proud history, loyal fans, and big dreams for the Premier League 25/26. We don’t wait for change. We lead it. This partnership shows our commitment to working with clubs that shape the future of football.”