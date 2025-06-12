Further proposals for a “once-in-a-generation” rebuild of the area around Elland Road have been shared that include building up to 2,000 new homes and relocating the Park and Ride service.

Leeds City Council has launched a consultation on refreshed planning guidance for the future regeneration of land surrounding the football stadium, stating that the work could deliver a multi-billion pound boost to the local economy and see new facilities established.

The council is consulting on the ‘Elland Road 2025 Informal Planning Statement’, which will inform the future regeneration of around 30 acres of land surrounding the football stadium that is principally owned by the council.

The football club itself is currently pushing ahead with plans to expand the stadium capacity from nearly 38,000 to as much as 56,000.

If the refreshed guidance is agreed, the land around the stadium could be transformed with the potential for as many as 2,000 new homes alongside high quality public realm and facilities for the nearby community.

The draft document outlines uses for the area that could be acceptable such as a new community sports arena, hotel accommodation, and workspaces. There is also the potential for educational facilities linked to sport, health and wellbeing.

The proposals outline the future relocation of the temporary park and ride currently at the site and how, subject to demand being evidenced, one or more multi-storey car parks could be permitted.

The land has been allocated for development for a number of years and the council states that the refreshed vision and ambitions reflect changes and developments in the area, including Leeds United’s proposed stadium expansion.

Deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, Councillor Jonathan Pryor, said: “Our proposals for Elland Road represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity of national significance to create a new neighbourhood, carefully integrated within South Leeds, which will deliver new homes, create jobs and provide major leisure opportunities, along with community and educational facilities that will benefit new and existing communities.

“Delivering a new neighbourhood of this size and scale will provide a further boost to our city’s ever-growing economy, accommodating the continuing demand for residential and commercial development across the city, at one of our most strategically significant gateway sites which has been earmarked for development for many years.

“With recent momentum such as the stadium expansion progressing, and many changes in Leeds since we first adopted planning guidance over 17 years ago, it is right that we take the opportunity to refresh the vision for this area. We strongly encourage residents, businesses and any interested party to participate in the consultation to help shape the updated proposals.”

The site has been utilised as a temporary park and ride and is used for matchday car parking as a meanwhile use pending redevelopment proposals.

The proposals outline how the park and ride facility could be relocated, alongside also potentially allowing one or more multi-storey car parks to be built on the land subject to demand being demonstrated, which could serve the local community and visitors to the area on matchdays and non-matchdays.

The council says that the development would take up to 20 years from start to completion, and changes to parking provision would be phased and carefully considered to ensure the local highway network can function and that there is minimal adverse impact on neighbouring communities.

The council will be writing to local residents to gauge what their experiences are regarding parking issues and whether some restrictions could be introduced.

The proposals also highlight plans to improve connectivity between Elland Road and the city so improvements to walking and cycling routes make it active travel a more attractive prospect. Plans to establish a tram network to “maximise the stadium’s vast potential” are also in the works.

The council has published its proposals online as part of a consultation where residents, businesses and stakeholders can find out more information and provide feedback.

There will also be a series of community events where people can view the proposals and discuss them with council officers.

Following consultation, feedback would be considered when finalising the proposals. It would be the intention for the document to be adopted by the council’s executive board at a future meeting.