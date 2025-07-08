Leeds United have officially submitted planning application to Leeds City Council for the expansion of Elland Road.

The Whites have formally submitted their detailed plans for an enhanced West Stand and an outline of their proposal for the North Stand, which will take overall capacity to 53,000.

It follows a three-month consultation period which has sought the opinions of fans and those living in the local community, which has communicated its overwhelming support to the club.

According to a statement released by Leeds on Tuesday, July 8: "97% of respondents supported an increase in capacity, 98% of respondents supported the design plans and 99% of respondents supported the economic benefits being delivered locally."

United's chief business officer Morrie Eisenberg has been at the forefront of plans to enhance the supporter experience at Elland Road. He said: “We are delighted to submit a planning application to Leeds City Council, on schedule with our proposed timeline of the project.

“This is a result of the hard work of everyone involved over the past 18 months, where designs and concepts have been developed to revitalise Elland Road Stadium, whilst preserving the unique history and heritage it holds.

“I would like to thank everyone who took the time to go to the public exhibition at the Centenary Pavilion and the consultation sessions in the local community, with over 1,800 people visiting in person, and those who completed the questionnaire and provided us with invaluable comments and feedback, which have all been considered."

Leeds are hopeful of receiving approval from the city council within the next 13 weeks.