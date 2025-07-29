Burnley joined Leeds United in securing promotion but have endured a difficult summer transfer window so far.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Brownhill has confirmed his Burnley exit in another massive blow for Leeds United’s likely 2025/26 Premier League relegation rivals.

Brownhill captained the Clarets to a 100-point Championship season and scored 18 goals as they finished level on points with Leeds, adding a further six assists. No one came close to the midfielder’s 24 goal contributions, with only two other players - Zian Flemming and Jaidon Anthony - reaching double figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With his contract expiring this summer, the 29-year-old’s future at Turf Moor was the subject of speculation for months but manager Scott Parker admitted in April he was ‘hopeful’ a new deal could be agreed. Brownhill has seemingly had other ideas, however, confirming his decision to leave Burnley on Monday.

In a statement posted on X, Brownhill said: "After five and a half incredible years at this fantastic club, I've come to the unbelievably difficult decision that now is the right time for me to start the next part of my journey in football.

“Burnley is a place that has allowed me to develop, grow and build friends for the rest of my life - not just on the pitch, but within the fantastic community as well. The memories I’ve created during my time at the club have been amazing.

“My decision has only ever been about me wanting to challenge myself further and continue to grow as a person and a professional. I feel that a new project at this point in my career simply allows me to do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Brownhill exit another huge blow for Leeds United’s likely relegation rivals Burnley

Burnley matched Leeds to produce an incredible 100-point tally last season and were set to be crowned Championship champions, but for Manor Solomon’s added-time final-day winner at Plymouth Argyle. Parker’s side conceded just 16 goals in 46 games and after initially struggling in attack, found the goals to match as they eventually pipped Sheffield United to an automatic promotion place.

But while Leeds have strengthened and kept the vast majority of their title-winning squad together - only Junior Firpo has left so far from the core of first-team regulars - Burnley have waved goodbye to a host of key players. Like Brownhill, centre-back CJ Egan-Riley’s contract expired this summer and he joined Marseille on a free transfer.

Goalkeeper James Trafford is also set to leave following the agreement of a £27million deal with his former club Manchester City, who inserted a matching rights clause into his £14m exit two years ago. The 22-year-old played all but one of Burnley’s 46 games last season and was widely expected to be crowned Championship Player of the Season, an award eventually handed to Gustavo Hamer.

Burnley have spent around £65m so far this summer although more than half of that was committed to permanent obligations on last season’s loan quartet Marcus Edwards, Bashir Humphreys, Anthony and Flemming. The Clarets have also signed 21-year-old winger Loum Tchaouna from Lazio, Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman, winger Jacob Bruun Larsen, young goalkeeper Max Weiss, Axel Tuanzebe and Kyle Walker.