Stuart Dallas has revealed when is hoping to return to the pitch after almost a year on the sidelines. The 31-year-old suffered a serious leg break in Leeds United’s 4-0 defeat to Man City at the back end of last season.

Dallas was taken to hospital following the accident and has since endured a long road to recovery, while the Whites have missed out on his versatility and leadership. The Athletic’s Phil Hay previously reported that Dallas looked to be ‘going in the right direction’ and the Northern Ireland international has now spoken out on when he hopes to be back in the squad.

Speaking on ITV News earlier this week, Dallas said: “Look I’d love to be back tomorrow morning but I can’t be so, listen, we can’t say when for sure I’ll be back but I’m aiming towards obviously the back end of the season and the summer, and then we’ll take it from there.

“It’s been a long and frustrating period but I feel like I am finally getting there.”

Dallas’ potential return would be a huge boost for the Whites as they look to avoid relegation, however it seems extremely unlikely that they will risk him in the final weeks of the campaign given how serious his injury was. Javi Gracia already has both Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen to fill the right-back spot and it is important for the club not to rush Dallas back.

The defender’s place in the Northern Ireland side is also uncertain, with their next UEFA EURO Qualifiers against Denmark and Kazakhstan set to take place in mid-June.

Elsewhere, Leeds have suffered an early blow in the transfer market as they failed to hijack Aston Villa’s deal for Celtic’s Aidan Borland. Football Insider reported that the Yorkshire outfit attempted to lure the 15-year-old to Elland Road while his representatives were already in advanced talks with Villa, however he now looks set to make the move to Birmingham.

Unai Emery’s side have reportedly agreed a £300,000 fee, rising to £1.2m with add-ons, for the teenager. Borland may have been persuaded to join former Hoops starlet Rory Wilson, who joined Villa last summer and has since scored eleven goals in 16 appearances for their youth teams.