Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood has been ruled out for the rest of the Premier League season after picking up an injury on international duty with New Zealand.

Wood sustained a thigh issue during Forest’s loss to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month and after training with New Zealand during the break, has now been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Leeds United welcome Forest to Elland Road on Tuesday night as part of two huge games for Javi Gracia’s side as they also take on Crystal Palace next weekend.

Forest manager Steve Cooper confirmed the news about Wood’s injury ahead of their clash with Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

There is also uncertainty over the availability of Serge Aurier, André Ayew and Gustavo Scarpa ahead of next week's Elland Road clash.

“Chris Wood is out for the season,” he said. “He’s picked up an injury during the international break.

“Serge Aurier, André Ayew and Gustavo Scarpa have picked up some injuries over the break as well. We’re not sure how long they will be out for or what their availability will be for the next few games.

“Taiwo Awoniyi and Cheikhou Kouyaté are back in full training, and obviously Moussa is back now having played the last game and then making his international debut for Senegal.

“It’s just something we have to deal with, we’ll put our focus into the players who are available and who are training ready to play the next game and commit to them guys.”

Wood spent two seasons at Leeds between 2015 and 2017, scoring 41 league goals in 83 appearances before joining Burnley. He moved to Newcastle United in the January 2022 transfer window.

