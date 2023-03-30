Adams sustained a hamstring injury in training and has subsequently undergone surgery to remedy the issue, however the USMNT midfielder is currently on crutches and will remain out of action for some time.

Leeds are without a surplus of available alternatives to fill Adams’ role with Marc Roca and Weston McKennie standing in for the 24-year-old during United’s recent 4-2 win versus Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neither Roca nor McKennie are an exact replica of the former RB Leipzig man who has drawn praise from the Leeds supporters this season for his tireless, tenacious displays in front of the defence.

MALTA, MALTA - MARCH 26: Wilfried Gnonto of Italy in action during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group C match between Malta and Italy at Ta' Qali Stadium on March 26, 2023 in Malta, Malta. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images )

While Roca and McKennie are both capable of pressing and harrying opponents as well as covering plenty of ground, their strengths lie in other areas of midfield play, such as distribution and ball-carrying.

Despite the lack of options at Gracia’s disposal in central midfield, the Spaniard is ‘positive and optimistic’ that his squad will be up to the challenge, even if he does acknowledge it is a far from ideal scenario to be in whilst battling against relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tyler, we’ll see his evolution, but after this surgery we will see if he can play any game this season, we’ll see day-by-day,” Gracia said.

The head coach also ruled Willy Gnonto and Max Wober out of this weekend’s clash with Arsenal after the pair picked up ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively, whilst on international duty.

"I have to be worried about it because they are important players for us,” Gracia added. “We don’t have a very, very big squad. We have to try to look for the resolution but to be honest I’m positive, I’m optimistic and most important: I believe in all my squad.”

The head coach believes Wober and Gnonto’s issues will keep them out for ‘one or two weeks’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad