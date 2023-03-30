News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United’s five-year net spend compared to Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle and rivals - gallery

A look at the net spends of all 20 Premier League clubs, including Leeds United to see where the Whites rank.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 30th Mar 2023, 13:51 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 18:00 BST

Leeds United are battling relegation again this season, but recent weeks have brought fresh hope.

The Whites have improved under Javi Gracia, and their aim is now to stay out of the drop zone rather than fighting their way out of it. Leeds were hoping to pull away from any sort of danger this season after spending a significant amount over the summer, but they also had to deal with the departures of two key stars in Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips.

With that in mind, we have taken a look at the net spend of the 20 Premier League clubs including this season and the four previous seasons, taking into account spending and incomings.

Take a look below to see where Leeds rank.

Five-year net spend - £21.5million in profit

1. Brighton

Five-year net spend - £3.8m in profit

2. Bournemouth

Five-year net spend - £25.6m

3. Brentford

Five-year net spend - £45m

4. Leicester City

