Leeds United’s five-year net spend compared to Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle and rivals - gallery
A look at the net spends of all 20 Premier League clubs, including Leeds United to see where the Whites rank.
Leeds United are battling relegation again this season, but recent weeks have brought fresh hope.
The Whites have improved under Javi Gracia, and their aim is now to stay out of the drop zone rather than fighting their way out of it. Leeds were hoping to pull away from any sort of danger this season after spending a significant amount over the summer, but they also had to deal with the departures of two key stars in Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips.
With that in mind, we have taken a look at the net spend of the 20 Premier League clubs including this season and the four previous seasons, taking into account spending and incomings.
Take a look below to see where Leeds rank.