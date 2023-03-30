The team is the top of the table and we have to be ready for that. They are doing many things well, it’s a team you can see the stats, they always have against Bournemouth for example, they had 80 per cent of possession. In other games they always have around 70 per cent. You have to be ready to defend more and then attack. When you attack, be aggressive, clinical, take the chances you have. For sure you need to make a very good defensive work. If you don’t do it you don’t have any chance.