Leeds’ trip to table-topping Arsenal on Saturday promises to be one of their toughest tests this season. The Gunners have been imperious at home and as the season nears a conclusion, Mikel Arteta’s side will be looking to avoid any slip-ups in order to keep their hopes of a Premier League title alive.
Javi Gracia will be without Tyler Adams this weekend, whilst Willy Gnonto and Max Wober are both doubts after picking up injuries over the international break.
Leeds midfielder Adams underwent surgery on a hamstring injury and is expected to be out for an extended period, which could render him absent until pre-season.
Despite Gracia’s reluctance to discuss injured players in previous press conferences, the Spaniard is expected to provide an update this afternoon.
Live updates from Thorp Arch at 1 o’clock.
I’m sorry but I cannot clarify because I don’t know. What I know is they’re out for this game. I think it will be more time, one week more, two weeks, it depends on their evolution.
To be honest I’m only thinking of Arsenal. I know we have to play two important games at home in seven days. We are thinking it’s a good chance to get points with the support of our fans but we are focusing now on Arsenal.
It would be good to rotate the players. We need to recover more players because in some positions we don’t have players to rotate. I think now we are only focus on the next [game] because I prefer not to think too much about the whole month because it’s going to be very tough for us
Crysencio from my arrival in all the games he play he show a good level, sometimes playing from the beginning in other games making the difference in the minutes he played. Against Wolves he made the pass to Rodrigo for score the last goal. Important things for the team and the quality he has I’m sure he will help the team, not only Cree, I think Luis as well, all the players, Rodri for sure, Patrick, all the players playing up front.
Liam is ready, of course. All of us could see the game, I suffered a little bit but I enjoyed because I could see Liam competing again. I’m sure in this moment of the season we need all the players ready. With the busy schedule we need all of them
I think it was good for us, we didn’t have many players but it was time to train with players from U21 team and to know more about them, to try and improve the level of the players in the process to be better. I think it was good in that sense. After that we tried doing something orientated to the next game.
If you start maybe you can decide more things about the players you have and then you can organise the different shapes or formations you prepare to play. Most important is the characteristics of the players you have. I think it’s important to value all the time the moments of the different players. The team you are playing against and after decide what plan is the best for that game, the best formation, best shape, before the game, during the game is good for the team.
Luis and Rodri are players in this moment they are improving their condition but they are not in the best condition. They need time training more, competing more, more minutes. In this moment I can tell you Luis is improving, he’s feeling better day by day and I’m sure he’s going to help us in the next games, as Rodri is going to do as well.
I was player in San Sebastian, Real Sociedad. I don’t know him personally because I didn’t spend any time in the past with him. They are a good team, he is a good manager.
The team is the top of the table and we have to be ready for that. They are doing many things well, it’s a team you can see the stats, they always have against Bournemouth for example, they had 80 per cent of possession. In other games they always have around 70 per cent. You have to be ready to defend more and then attack. When you attack, be aggressive, clinical, take the chances you have. For sure you need to make a very good defensive work. If you don’t do it you don’t have any chance.