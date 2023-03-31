News you can trust since 1890
Popular Leeds United fan group make sizeable charitable donation to local hospital Cancer Centre

Leeds United fanzine and podcast The Square Ball have helped raise £5,000 for Leeds Cancer Centre and Breast Cancer Research Action Group at St James’s Hospital

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 31st Mar 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

The group saw a profit in excess of £4,500 from the sale of their 2023 annual calendars, the proceeds of which all go to charity, before rounding up the total donation to £5,000.

The Square Ball’s (TSB) charitable work over the years has helped furnish children’s wards, as well as supporting several local organisations such as: Leeds Hospitals Charity, Leeds Foodbanks, Muscular Dystrophy UK, Andy’s Man Club and The Samaritans.

Last year, TSB raised over £85,000 for The Samaritans and mental health group Andy’s Man Club with a 92-mile walk from North Wales to Elland Road. Their route was chosen in honour of former Whites icon and Welsh footballing legend Gary Speed.

The Square Ball team: (L to R) Dan Moylan, Michael Normaton, Paul O'Dowd, Flora Snelson and Daniel Chapman (Pic: The Square Ball)
Another 92-mile charity walk is planned for June this year, beginning at Goodison Park, the home of Speed’s boyhood club Everton.

Their latest donation will help pay for vital equipment, patient support services and family accommodation during a loved one’s stay in hospital.

Karon Wittmann, Chair of Breast Cancer Research Action Group said: “We’re very grateful to The Square Ball for their ongoing support for Breast Cancer Research Action Group through sales of their annual calendar. The money raised, thanks to their incredible fundraising efforts, has helped us continue to fund initiatives at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust that help improve outcomes for women and men fighting breast cancer.”

Meanwhile, Paula Guanaria at Leeds Hospitals Charity said: “The Square Ball have supported us immensely over the past decade. Thanks to their fundraising efforts, we’ve been able to fund projects at Leeds Cancer Centre that make a real difference to patients, families and our hardworking staff. This has also enabled the dedicated ladies at the Breast Cancer Research Action Group to invest more funds in life-changing research.”

The Square Ball's 2023 Leeds United calendar, which has raised a profit of £4,600, donated to Leeds Hospitals Charity (Pic: The Square Ball)
TSB is in its 33rd season and has been recognised nationally for their contribution to the fan media sphere within English football. Since 2014, the group have raised over £150,000 through an array of charitable endeavours.

Spokesperson for the group Paul O’Dowd said: “We are very proud to raise funds for local causes and with family members of the TSB team having been treated in the Leeds Children’s Hospital and the Leeds Cancer Centre, there is a genuine love for the great work they do.

"We would also like to thank our designers who once again, donated their artwork free of charge for the calendars to help keep production costs down, and raise as much funds as possible.”

