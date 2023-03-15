Leeds United’s Max Wober has been named in Austria’s squad ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers at the end of the month. The defender retains his place after earning 13 caps for his country since making his debut six years ago.

Wober is one of three players based in England that have been named in the squad, with the centre-back featuring alongside Manchester United’s Marcel Sabitzer and Bristol City’s Andreas Weimann. Austria are set to face Azerbaijan and Estonia later this month in their first fixtures of the EURO qualifiers.

Wober has so far impressed for the Whites since joining from RB Salzburg in January, making nine appearances in the Premier League. The 25-year-old has two clean sheets to his name for the club.

Here are the latest headlines from Elland Road...

Charlie Cresswell nets for Millwall

Charlie Cresswell bagged his fifth goal for the season last night as Millwall beat Swansea City to go fifth in the Championship table. The defender has delighted fans since joining the Lions on loan in the summer and has made 26 appearances in the second tier, claiming seven clean sheets in the process.

While Cresswell endured a tough period out of the starting line-up, he was brought back in to replace the injured Shaun Hutchinson in February and has since become one of the club’s top performers, keeping the captain out of the side in recent weeks. Following Millwall’s win over the Swans, Gary Rowett was full of praise for the centre-back and has admitted he deserves to keep his place in the squad.

Rowett said: “I think he’s been excellent. To keep Hutchinson out of team when he’s back fit, he’s done it because he’s worked so hard. If they’re playing well, they deserve to stay in the team. That’s what’s keeping the shirt is all about. Cressy has done that.

“He’s got a knack of finding the right moment. We’ve seen that in a lot of our defenders – Hutchy did it the first season here and finished on six. I think Muzza last year had about four or five. Cooper’s been pretty consistent. Scotty, I think, had six. Cresswell is on five, and that’s another lovely little knack to have.”

Cresswell could find himself competing in the Championship play-offs if Millwall keep up their good form, with the London outfit two points inside the top six after losing one of their last seven matches.

Barcelona starlet switch ‘all but done’

Barcelona’s Ilias Akhomach has been linked with a move to Leeds United in recent weeks and now a fresh report from Mundo Deportivo has revealed that the deal is all but done. The winger’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season after he turned down a contract extension at the Nou Camp and he has since caught the eye of both leeds and AC Milan.

The 18-year-old is seen as one of the club’s brightest young prospects since making his La Liga debut in November 2021 but has since mainly featured for the youth sides. While the Whites faced tough competition for his signature, it appears they are now finalising a deal and the report claims a contract will be completed before the end of the month.

