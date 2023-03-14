How Leeds United’s discipline in the Premier League ranks this season

Leeds United have had their fair share of crunching tackles and nasty fouls in the Premier League this season. The Whites have been in some feisty ties that have been brilliant for the neutral but have ended in yellow and red cards all over - for both teams.

While Leeds are yet to pick up a straight red in the top flight this term after taking three last season, they have received two second yellows. Their first came via Luis Sinisterra after only a matter of months since the Colombian joined from Feyenoord in the summer. Sinisterra was given his first booking for a foul on John McGinn in the first half of their 0-0 stalemate with Aston Villa, before he was dismissed only three minutes into the second for a challenge on Jacob Ramsey.

It was then another new boy in Tyler Adams that was shown the second red card when he was sent off in Leeds’ 4-3 defeat to Tottenham a month later. The American received two bookings in the second half of the final game before the World Cup and served his suspension in December.

Here is where the Whites sit in the Premier League’s fair play table this season...

1 . West Ham - 33 pts Yellow cards: 33. Second yellow cards: 0. Straight red cards: 0 Photo Sales

2 . Brentford - 34 pts Yellow cards: 34. Second yellow cards: 0. Straight red cards: 0 Photo Sales

3 . Man City - 37 pts Yellow cards: 32. Second yellow cards: 0. Straight red cards: 0 Photo Sales

4 . Arsenal - 39 pts Yellow cards: 39. Second yellow cards: 0. Red cards: 0 Photo Sales