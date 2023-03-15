Defender makes Leeds United admission in highlighting magnitude of key date with Wolves warning
Wolves defender Craig Dawson has made an admission about the size of this weekend's Leeds United fixture, admitting the Molineux showdown is a game his side need to win.
Wolves were bottom of the Premier League table at Christmas but new boss Julen Lopetegui has steered the Black Country side up to 13th place with a haul of 17 points from a possible 36 from his 12 games in charge.
Wolves, though, are still only three points above the drop zone after Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United and centre back Dawson is looking at Saturday's visit of second bottom Leeds as a fixture in which his side must take all three points from.
“We want to build momentum and these are the sorts of games that you need to win," said Dawson to wolves.co.uk. "We’ll get back on the training pitch, work hard and try to get the win."
Reflecting on the weekend's defeat at Newcastle, Dawson mused: “We had a good week on the training pitch so we’re disappointed to not pick up anything. The dressing room has got to pick ourselves up now and prepare as we will do for the next one, which I already said is a big game."