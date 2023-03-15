News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
48 minutes ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
53 minutes ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe
1 hours ago Budget 2023: Energy Price Guarantee to be extended to June
2 hours ago Live updated list of every school shut in city today for teachers strike
12 hours ago Reddit users frustrated after social media site goes down
13 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea

Defender makes Leeds United admission in highlighting magnitude of key date with Wolves warning

Wolves defender Craig Dawson has made an admission about the size of this weekend's Leeds United fixture, admitting the Molineux showdown is a game his side need to win.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 15th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 1 min read

Wolves were bottom of the Premier League table at Christmas but new boss Julen Lopetegui has steered the Black Country side up to 13th place with a haul of 17 points from a possible 36 from his 12 games in charge.

Wolves, though, are still only three points above the drop zone after Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United and centre back Dawson is looking at Saturday's visit of second bottom Leeds as a fixture in which his side must take all three points from.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We want to build momentum and these are the sorts of games that you need to win," said Dawson to wolves.co.uk. "We’ll get back on the training pitch, work hard and try to get the win."

DEMANDS: Set out by defender Craig Dawson, top, of Leeds United's weekend hosts Wolves. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.
DEMANDS: Set out by defender Craig Dawson, top, of Leeds United's weekend hosts Wolves. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.
DEMANDS: Set out by defender Craig Dawson, top, of Leeds United's weekend hosts Wolves. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

Reflecting on the weekend's defeat at Newcastle, Dawson mused: “We had a good week on the training pitch so we’re disappointed to not pick up anything. The dressing room has got to pick ourselves up now and prepare as we will do for the next one, which I already said is a big game."

DefenderWolvesMolineuxPremier League