Leeds United man to link-up with ex-Man Utd manager after international call-up

Max Wober has retained his place in the Austria squad for Euro 2024 qualifying games against Azerbaijan and Estonia later this month.

The Leeds United defender is one of three players based in England making the 24-man squad, with Marcel Sabitzer of Man United and Bristol City’s Andreas Weimann also receiving call-ups.

Wober joined Leeds from Red Bull Salzburg in January and has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Elland Road, featuring in nine league games alongside Robin Koch in the heart of defence.

The defender has earned 13 international caps, four of which have come under Rangnick, who took over as Austria boss on a two-year deal last summer after leaving Man United.

Wober started both friendly games in November as Austria beat Italy 2-0 and Andorra 1-0. He was also called upon for UEFA Nations League fixtures last September.

Belgium and Sweden complete Group F for Euro 2024 qualifying, with the next set of international fixtures after this month due to be played in June.