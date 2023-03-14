Leeds United are preparing for another crunch game in the Premier League relegation battle this weekend as they make the trip to Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites are only one point from safety but could be overtaken by Southampton tomorrow, as the Saints host Brentford knowing a win will lift them above Leeds and leave Javi Gracia’s side bottom of the table.

Much of Leeds’ transfer and retention business will depend on their league status next season. We have rounded up the latest rumours from Elland Road below...

Kent ‘wants to stay’ at Rangers

Former Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur man Alan Hutton believes Ryan Kent wants to remain at Rangers amid uncertainty over the player’s future.

The 26-year-old is free to speak to other clubs ahead of a potential summer move with his contract at Ibrox up at the end of the season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton has expressed his belief that Kent wants to stay at Rangers and believes the former Liverpool man would not swap the SPFL for the Championship if Leeds were relegated.

He said: “I have got a feeling that he wants to stay. I think he can do good things at Rangers. Your head would only turn if it was a good option for you and I do not see the Championship as being that.”

Premier League clubs ‘in talks’ with Benfica star

Nottingham Forest and Fulham are in discussions with Benfica defender Alex Grimaldo with the player set to run down his contract with the Portuguese club.