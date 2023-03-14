News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United’s intriguing position in PL table without VAR gallery vs Newcastle, Aston Villa, Liverpool & more

We discovered how the Premier League table would look without VAR and where it would place Leeds United in the standings.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 14th Mar 2023, 14:02 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 18:30 GMT

Leeds United remain in the Premier League relegation zone after Saturday’s hard-earned home point against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Javi Garcia’s side were forced to show their battling qualities as they fell behind twice against the high-flying Seagulls, with equalisers from Whites duo Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison cancelling out an Alexis Mac Allister opener and a Harrison own-goal.

As it stands ahead of what could be a crucial visit to fellow strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds currently sit just one point from safety as an intriguing final 12 games of a long slog of a season lie in wait.

One of the defining factors during the Premier League campaign has been the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), which has provided plenty of controversy and provoked much debate across supporters and the media alike.

But how would the Premier League table look if VAR was not implemented throughout the season and how would it impact Leeds’ hopes of preserving their top tier status? We worked it out below...

Points with VAR: 66 - Points without VAR: 67

Points with VAR: 61 - Points without VAR: 65

Points with VAR: 52 - Points without VAR: 51

