Leeds United boss Daniel Farke will speak with the media this afternoon ahead of Friday's Premier League meeting with West Ham at Elland Road.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are back in action on Friday evening and ahead of their meeting with West Ham, Daniel Farke will speak with the press today.

The Whites fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Burnley last time out, courtesy of goals from Lesley Ugochukwu and substitute Loum Tchaouna. Farke’s side dominated possession at Turf Moor but clear-cut chances were rare, and those that emerged were wasted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That defeat leaves Leeds with one win in seven and so Friday’s meeting with fellow strugglers West Ham becomes all the more important. The Hammers also lost 2-0 in their last game at home to Brentford on Monday, with four points from eight games leaving them 19th and in deep trouble.

A big issue for Leeds at Turf Moor was their lack of attacking threat and so injury news will be at the heart of Farke’s press conference this afternoon. Willy Gnonto hasn't played since September 13 due to a combination of calf issues and hernia surgery, while Noah Okafor missed Saturday’s defeat at Burnley with an adductor injury.

Neither are expected to be long-term injuries and given the speed with which Daniel James recovered from an ankle injury, it’s feasible one or both could return come Friday. Farke will be expected to provide an update on the wide attacking pair and Harry Gray, who has been sidelined recently with a hip flexor issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke has regularly brushed off questions regarding Gray but after the 17-year-old signed his first professional contract on Tuesday, he will surely come up again. Expect the usual level-headed response, with the teenager urged to keep his head down, remain humble and continue to improve away from the spotlight.

Selection decisions a hot Leeds United topic

Should either Okafor or Gnonto return to the squad, Farke will have a selection call to make out wide and there are certainly decisions to be made further back. The Whites boss insisted after Burnley he would not make changes ‘for the sake of it’ but calls for a switch or two are intensifying.

First-choice goalkeeper Lucas Perri should be fit to start after making the bench at Turf Moor, while Dan James could also be in line for a place in the starting line-up. At centre-back, there is a growing desire to see £15million summer signing Jaka Bijol get his Premier League debut, while Ao Tanaka’s technical quality could be useful on Friday.

Farke will likely be quizzed on those decisions and it’s a topic that could draw those lengthy answers he usually provides when something is up for debate. Expect plenty of detail behind his thinking when it comes to dropping players and introducing others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, Farke will have the opportunity to speak about this weekend’s opponents and the importance of such a fixture, even at this early point of the campaign. West Ham are in turmoil after a fourth straight home defeat on Monday, but new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo will hope to stamp his mark on the squad ahead of their trip up north.

Daniel Farke will hold his pre-West Ham press conference at 1.30pm this afternoon. Follow live updates below...