The 17-year-old striker signed his first professional Leeds United contract on Tuesday.

Leeds United opted not to disclose the length of Harry Gray's contract when they announced his new deal, but FIFA regulations hold a clue.

Speculation over the young striker's immediate future was put to bed definitively on Tuesday night with the announcement of a first professional contract at Elland Road. Gray's prolific goalscoring record at youth level and his involvement in Daniel Farke's first team set-up since the tender age of 15 have made him a player of interest for a host of big Premier League clubs. Yet Leeds is his club and his family's club. He's closer to Premier League game time at Leeds than he would be at clubs existing higher up the food chain.

The announcement was pretty typical fare for Leeds. Everyone delighted. The player in question highly rated. But it lacked a detail found in almost every other statement of its kind - the length of Gray's contract. The club were asked to clarify by local media and politely declined.

But FIFA regulations on player registration and a precedent set with Gray's older brother Archie hold clues as to what the future might look like for the Leeds prospect. What the rules say is pretty straightforward. FIFA's guide to their regulations on the status and transfer of players states: "The minimum length of a contract shall be from its effective date until the end of the season, while the maximum length of a contract shall be five years. Contracts of any other length shall only be permitted if consistent with national laws. Players under the age of 18 may not sign a professional contract for a term longer than three years. Any clause referring to a longer period shall not be recognised."

At worst, the professional contract signed by Gray will mirror the length of the scholarship he was on, which began this summer and was due to end in the summer of 2027. At best and more likely, Leeds will have tied their prize jewel to a contract ending in 2028.

The situation is expected to follow a pattern set by Archie Gray's time at Leeds. In March 2023, upon turning 17, he penned a two-and-a-half year-deal to remain at Elland Road until the summer of 2025. In 2024 Leeds announced a new, more lucrative contract that reflected the fact that he was playing regular senior football and fulfilling the potential long talked about at Thorp Arch. That deal, which kicked in after he turned 18, was due to run until 2028, but of course Leeds' failure to win promotion and their need to meet Profitability and Sustainability Regulations meant Gray departed in the summer of 2024 in a £40m move to Spurs.

What Leeds fans will be hoping is that Harry also gets a chance to prove himself at a senior level at Leeds, signs a longer-term contract at the age of 18 and represents the club many more times than his older brother did before any departure.