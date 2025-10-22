The teenage Leeds United striker signed his first professional contract this week.

Leeds United youngster Harry Gray is keen to build on the momentum of his first professional contract with Premier League minutes and goals.

Gray put pen to paper on a long-term deal yesterday after turning 17 earlier this month, the point at which academy prospects can sign professional terms. There had been some speculation over the promising teenager’s future after a change of Instagram profile picture, but the YEP reported shortly after that people inside the club considered a new contract a matter of when and not if.

Daniel Farke hinted a new deal was on the way earlier this month and Leeds confirmed the news on Tuesday evening, opting against disclosing the exact length of their young striker’s deal. Gray made his first-team debut off the bench against Stoke City last season at 6-0 up and was heavily involved with the senior group over summer.

First-team involvement this season has so far been limited to a couple of matchday squad places while a hip flexor issue has kept Gray out in recent weeks. But after the boost of signing his first professional deal, the 17-year-old has lofty ambitions to fulfil with his boyhood club.

“Score goals, first and foremost,” Gray told LUTV when asked what targets he has for the season. “I like to excite fans, be creative and not just with goals, but dribbling, skills, assists, stuff like that, excite fans and score goals really.

“Just break into the first team and score goals in the Premier League, that’s it really. I think I can definitely do it but it is just when my chance comes, I have got to be able to take it and gain everyone’s trust.

“I definitely always believed in myself that I would play for Leeds. I have always wanted to do that but still got a long way to go. I have supported Leeds for as long as I know and went to all the games and stuff, but now I get to kind of live everyone’s dream as a fan and a player at the same time, there is nothing better.”

Harry Gray’s Leeds United family dynasty a useful tool

Gray became the fifth member of his iconic family to sign processional terms with Leeds on Tuesday, following grandfather Frank, great uncle Eddie, dad Andy and big brother Archie. The latter broke through at Elland Road under Farke during the 2023/24 campaign before joining Tottenham Hotspur in a £40m deal last year.

That support network will go a long way to keeping Gray grounded and on track to fulfil his incredible potential, with generations of experience to lean on if needed. And the 17-year-old is still in regular contract with his older brother down south - although that sibling rivalry remains.

“If I am ever struggling with something or I need someone to talk to, I have got so many people that I can talk to about it,” Gray added. “My brother actually, I speak to him quite a bit about anything to do with football, really, and anything else to do with the game.

“I have always looked up to him in a way but as your brother, you always want to do a bit better than him, but I am proud of what he does and hopefully he is proud of me as well. They deserve a lot of credit and I am thankful to them for what they have given me and how they have helped me growing up, building me to be the person I am and the player I am.”