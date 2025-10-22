Leeds United Under-21s were in National League Cup action on Tuesday evening.

Leeds United Under-21s were beaten 3-0 by Halifax Town on Tuesday night as their National League Cup defence continued to stall.

Leeds were looking to build on another impressive win against European opposition, having beaten Athletic Club 2-0 in the Premier League International cup las week. But the Young Whites were eventually well-beaten by their experienced hosts, with striker Owen Devonport bagging a hat-trick.

Under-21s boss Craig Gardner was able to recall a couple of his international youngsters for the midweek affair, with Rory Mahady and Jayden Lienou back from representing Scotland and Wales respectively at youth level. A 37-year-old Jonny Howson was also involved to bring experience at centre-back.

Halifax enjoyed the better start but, as has been the case at first-team level on occasion, Leeds found their greatest attacking danger came from full-back. Welsh youth international Lienou saw a long-range drive well saved by goalkeeper Nat Ford before cruelly hitting the woodwork twice in a matter of seconds.

Those close calls were then punished just before the half-hour mark, with Devonport heading home a corner to send his side in at the break 1-0 up. Another corner routine caused Leeds problems shortly after half-time, with the Halifax striker bagging his second of the game on 52 minutes.

Jacob Render had one of Leeds’ best second-half chances, latching onto an inch-perfect threaded ball from the impressive Lienou before rounding goalkeeper Ford, although his effort from a tight angle could only find the side netting. Alfie Cresswell then forced a good save from the Halifax shot-stopper before Devonport grabbed his hat-trick on 80 minutes.

Harry Gray not involved after Leeds United contract boost

Defeat leaves the National League Cup holders with three points from their three group stage games, their sole victory coming against Scunthorpe United courtesy of a Harry Gray hat-trick. The Young Whites face Gateshead in their final group game next month.

Gardner’s side had to navigate this difficult game without talisman Gray, who has been sidelined in recent weeks with a hip flexor issue. The 17-year-old was expected back in team training this week and got a major personal boost on Tuesday evening.

Just a few weeks after his 17th birthday, Gray put pen to paper on his first professional contract, which Leeds described as ‘long-term’ without disclosing the exact length. Speaking after the announcement, the young prospect said: “It is a very good feeling to finally get it done [the contract] and get started.

“There are a lot of good people that don’t really get the credit they deserve and it takes so much more people than you think. Just coaches, like people in education and all that, they do a lot of help for you and help you build you as a person.

“I definitely always believed in myself that I would play for Leeds. I have always wanted to do that but still got a long way to go. I have supported Leeds for as long as I know and went to all the games and stuff, but now I get to kind of live everyone’s dream as a fan and a player at the same time, there is nothing better.”