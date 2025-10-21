Leeds United have confirmed what the immediate future holds for highly-rated striker Harry Gray with a club statement.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have put an end to speculation over Harry Gray's immediate future with a long-term professional contract.

Players can only sign professional deals after they turn 17 and Gray's birthday was earlier this month. The young striker is following in the footsteps of numerous family members in playing for Leeds, after his grandfather Frank, great uncle Eddie, dad Andy and big brother Archie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like Archie, Harry became involved in the first team set-up and experienced training with the seniors at the tender age of 15. Both brothers made their senior debuts under Daniel Farke, who made Archie a regular starter in his first season in charge before the midfielder's £40m move to Spurs. Farke brought Harry, then 16, off the bench towards the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The centre forward's prolific goalscoring record at youth level made Gray a target for a number of big Premier League clubs and he is known to be on the radar of the likes of Manchester City and Spurs. But despite speculation that a move was rife, partly prompted by a change to his Instagram profile picture, Leeds were always confident that they would secure his immediate future. Last week the YEP reported that the club considered it a matter of when, not if, while the player's camp were similarly expectant that an agreement was imminent.

A club statement confirmed the news that Gray has now signed his first professional deal at Elland Road. It read: "Leeds United are delighted to announce Harry Gray has put pen to paper on a first professional contract with the club. The highly rated striker has signed a long-term deal with the Whites to keep him at Elland Road.

"Gray made his senior debut for his boyhood club on the day promotion back to the Premier League was sealed during the last campaign, featuring from the bench in the 6-0 victory over Stoke City aged just 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having impressed in pre-season over the summer, the forward began the campaign in scintillating form for the Under-21s, scoring four goals in his first three Premier League 2 matches and netting a hat-trick in the 3-1 victory over Scunthorpe United. This season at senior level, Gray has appeared on the bench in the Premier League and League Cup and continues to gain experience in and around the first team squad.

"The 17-year-old has also received international recognition, having been called up to the England Under-18s. Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Harry on signing a first professional contract and we look forward to seeing his development over the coming seasons."

Gray has scored eight goals in 11 games for Leeds Under 18s and seven in 13 for the Under 21s. His involvement in recent Premier League squads was curtailed by a hip flexor issue but Farke expected the teen to be back involved in team training this week ahead of the Elland Road clash with West Ham United.