Leeds United's upcoming Elland Road visitors will be without a key player for Friday's Premier League clash.

West Ham United look set to be without defender Konstantinos Mavropanos for Friday’s Premier League meeting with Leeds United due to injury.

Mavropanos was one of three half-time introductions on Monday night as West Ham lost 2-0 at home to Brentford, courtesy of goals from Igor Thiago and Mathias Jensen. The Bees were one goal up at the break but it could easily have been three or four, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side struggling to contain their physical hosts.

In a bid to change the tide while still in the game, Espirito Santo changed both full-backs and moved to a back-three, introducing Mavropanos to sit alongside Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman. That did little to fix West Ham’s issues, however, as Brentford continued to dominate and got their second in added-time.

West Ham’s misery was compounded when half-time substitute Mavropanos pulled up with an injury as full-time loomed, leaving his side to see out the game with 10 men. The Greek international defender, signed for £19million two years ago, limped off the pitch and had to be picked up by a medical cart, as he was unable to walk around the field of play and across to the tunnel.

“Probably for the next one [vs Leeds] he is not going to be available,” Espirito Santo confirmed of his defender. “Hopefully for November 2nd [vs Newcastle United]. Let’s see.”

Mavropanos’ injury is a big blow at the worst possible time for Espirito Santo, with no obvious option left to change things at centre-back. Todibo and Kilman started together on Monday but were dominated by the physical Thiago, with Brentford creating numerous chances through set-pieces and crosses into the box.

West Ham short in problem position ahead of Leeds United trip

West Ham didn’t have another centre-back on the bench and have no natural, senior replacement for Mavropanos, meaning Espirito Santo will have to think outside the box if he wants to deploy a back three at Elland Road. Full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka could potentially play on the right of a three, although it is unlikely to stem the Hammers’ defensive issues.

There are also fitness concerns at the top of the pitch, with striker Nicklas Fullkrug currently out with a thigh injury. Free agent arrival Callum Wilson is the only other natural No.9 on hand for Espirito Santo, who on Monday decided to have Lucas Paqueta lead the line.

With Leeds in action on Saturday afternoon and West Ham unable to turn focus onto Elland Road until after last night’s defeat, the latter are already playing catch up when it comes to recovery and preparations. And Espirito Santo insists he will waste little time getting plans in place for another huge bottom-of-the-table clash on Friday.

Asked when he and the West Ham squad will start working towards Leeds, Espirito Santo replied: "Tomorrow. Realising that every day is important to improve this situation it has to start tomorrow. Responsibilities, commitment, hard work and a little bit more conscious effort. We need it."