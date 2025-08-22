Leeds United fans will love what Dan James has already said about Noah Okafor

Leeds United could have another new face in their squad for Saturday's visit to Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United new boy Noah Okafor had already impressed his new team-mates before completing an £18 million move to Elland Road on Thursday.

The Switzerland international put pen to paper on a four-year deal to become the ninth new addition to Daniel Farke’s squad since the Whites claimed promotion back into the Premier League via a dramatic Championship title win. The deal also took Leeds’ spending towards the £100 million mark and that figure could yet increase even further during the final ten days of what has been a hectic summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whites squad have already been given an insight into what they can expect from their newest team-mate after he featured for AC Milan in a pre-season friendly with Farke’s men earlier this month - and winger Dan James has revealed he was impressed with what he saw from Okafor during the 1-1 draw in Dublin.

“He obviously brings more quality, definitely; another winger, a wide player that brings quality”, James told BBC Radio Leeds ahead of the trip to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

“Also, he looks very best at how he can play all three positions, which is always great. I thought he put in a brilliant performance against us when we played against AC Milan. He looks a great threat going forward, strong, powerful and with great feet. I know after the game the boys were saying that he is a very good player, not knowing that he would sign here two weeks later, but from what I have seen he is a great player, a great lad, and also a great addition too.”

What has Noah Okafor said about joining Leeds United?

BIG DEAL: Leeds United paid AC Milan around £18m for Noah Okafor (Image: Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Speaking about the Whites supporters in the friendly with his former club, he told the club website: “I was like, what? Why so many fans at a friendly game? And then I saw on the screen it was like 55 or 56,000 fans. From 55 it was like 53, or 52 was Leeds fans, and three (thousand) were Milan fans. So I was like, whoa. And it was quite loud. But I heard in the stadium [Elland Road], the atmosphere should be crazy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, the most important part is to hear about my feelings inside, to be as comfortable as possible and I spoke with the coach, which was also quite important for me, with the Sporting Director, of course, with my family and the closest people around me. So, since I had this feeling, I was always positive, and I think, yeah, I should do it. And yeah, I’m really, very excited.”