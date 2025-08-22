Leeds United transfer rumours as new enquiry lodged, blow delivered

The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as Leeds United look to take their number of new signings into double figures.

Leeds United’s hectic summer transfer window has shown no signs of slowing down as AC Milan forward Noah Okafor became the latest new addition to Daniel Farke’s squad on Thursday.

The Switzerland international has put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal at Elland Road just weeks after facing the Whites in a pre-season friendly at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. The deal means Okafor is the ninth new signing of the summer as Leeds look to build on the momentum gained by their Championship title win and a promising start to their return to the Premier League as a Lukas Nmecha penalty helped them to a 1-0 home win against Everton on Monday night.

There is just over a week remaining in the transfer window and there is ongoing speculation suggesting the Whites could take their tally over new signings into double figures by the time the deadline is reached on Monday week. Leicester City attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss has been strongly linked with a move to Elland Road in recent weeks as his future increasingly appears to be heading towards an exit from the Championship club.

The Whites have been credited with an interest in the Morocco international - but it is Crystal Palace who appear to be the frontrunners for his signature as reports have suggested the Eagles have agreed a fee of around £32 million for the 21-year-old. It looks increasingly likely El Khannouss will replace Arsenal-bound Eberechi Eze at Selhurst Park - but Leicester head coach Marti Cifeuntes has given little away in his latest press conference.

Speaking on Thursday, the Foxes boss said: “There’s going to be a lot of speculation and a lot of rumours about our players because they are good players, so I’m not surprised. That’s the reality, at this stage of the window especially. It’s 10 days left and I assume there’s going to be a lot of speculation. The reality is that Bilal is with us and he’s a very good player. It’s normal, this speculation, and I will not comment much on that.”

Enquiry submitted for Bundesliga star

Ermedin Demirovic struck 17 goals for Stuttgart last season. | Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images

Leeds United reportedly remain keen to add to their attacking options and are said to have lodged an enquiry for a Bundesliga star.

Since joining VfB Stuttgart from league rivals FC Augsburg last summer, Bosnia-Herzegovina star Ermedin Demirovic has scored 17 goals and provided six assists in 50 appearances and that has reportedly brought him to the attention of a number of clubs. Reports in Germany have suggested Leeds and Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest have lodged enquiries for the versatile forward and his future is said to be one to watch during the final ten days of the transfer window.

Sky Germany’s Florian Pletterberg posted on X: Ermedin Demirovic remains a player to watch until Deadline Day. VfB want to keep him. However, there have been many enquiries from the Premier League, most recently from Leeds and Nottingham Forest. His contract runs until 2028. Demirovic is only willing to consider top offers.”