Leeds United already have three points in the bag when expected key rivals have none - leading to a huge change in the club’s relegation odds versus Brentford, Wolves and co.

Leeds and Everton were the last two teams to play over the opening weekend of the Premier League season which saw defeats for four teams expected to be in the lower reaches of the division in Wolves, West Ham, Brentford and Burnley.

It was a different story for newly-promoted Sunderland who quickly got up and running with their 3-0 victory against West Ham and Daniel Farke’s Whites then followed suit, albeit in rather closer fashion, with a 1-0 victory against the Toffees.

Leeds were odds-on to go down when relegation betting opened earlier this summer and whilst their odds had continually lengthened since, Farke’s men still remained third favourites to go down.

But there have now been huge changes on that front. Ahead of Saturday night’s trip to Arsenal here is the new predicted final Premier League table based on the very latest odds to go down.