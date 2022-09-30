Leeds United return to action this weekend when they face Aston Villa this weekend.

Jesse Marsch’s men were forced into a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to postponements and the international break.

But they finally get back to it this weekend, and they face an injury-strick Aston Villa side who have struggled early in the season.

Leeds will be aiming to bounce back from the heavy defeat they suffered against Brentford before the break. But in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding the Whites.

Kent update

Leeds could get the opportunity to sign Rangers star Ryan Kent on a free transfer.

Kent has been linked with the Whites in the past, and he could become available due to his contract situation at Rangers.

As things stand, he is out of contract at Ibrox next summer, and if a new contract can’t be agreed by January, he will sign a pre-contract agreement with another club ahead of next season, according to pundit Andy Walker.

He told GoRadio via HITC: “I think he’ll sign for another club in January, he’ll sign a pre-contract and it’s a big loss. Not just a talented player but in a business sense you’re not getting any money for him.”

Gnonto progress

Leeds are said to be pleased with new signing Willy Gnonto, who is yet to have the chance to prove himself in the Premier League.

Gnonto featured for Italy over the international break, and there is plenty of intrigue over how he will perform for the Whites.

But Leeds are happy with what they have seen so far, according to Sky Sports journalist Tim Thornton.

“By all accounts, he’s settled in well and Leeds are quite pleased with him,” said Thorton to Give Me Sport.