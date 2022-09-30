Jesse Marsch press conference live: Leeds United head coach offers team news vs Aston Villa
Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch speaks to the media this afternoon ahead of his side’s return to action versus Aston Villa
Jesse Marsch goes up against Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa this weekend as Leeds welcome the Midlands club to Elland Road for the second time this year.
Villa’s last appearance in West Yorkshire saw Gerrard’s men seal a 3-0 win over United, in what was Marsch’s second game in charge.
Since then, Leeds and Villa have supplemented their squads during the summer transfer window and now face each other separated by one point in the Premier League table.
Marsch joining the media from 1:30pm this afternoon to discuss team news, injuries and the task at hand this Sunday.