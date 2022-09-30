Jesse Marsch goes up against Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa this weekend as Leeds welcome the Midlands club to Elland Road for the second time this year.

Villa’s last appearance in West Yorkshire saw Gerrard’s men seal a 3-0 win over United, in what was Marsch’s second game in charge.

Since then, Leeds and Villa have supplemented their squads during the summer transfer window and now face each other separated by one point in the Premier League table.

Jesse Marsch's Leeds team have not played a competitive fixture since September 4 (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

