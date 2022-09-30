Leeds United Supporters Trust hit out at ‘ridiculous’ decision impacting Whites fans

Leeds United Supporters’ Trust have hit back at the Premier League after another kick-off time alteration.

The big problem with that is the final train home to Leeds from Liverpool is at 9.08pm, meaning the rail service is not an option for fans who want to attent the game at Anfield.

It comes after the Whites’ clash with Leicester City on October 20 was changed to an 8.15pm kick-off, with the last train back to Leeds from the East Midlands being at 9.37pm.

Again, the train will not be an option for Leeds fans wishing to make the trip to the King Power Stadium.

After the latest change, for the Liverpool game, the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust tweeted, saying: “Another ridiculous change to the KO time, especially fans relying on public transport @WeAreTheFSA @premierleague.”

The Trust have been vocal in giving fans a voice over the fixture changes, which is important given the numbers that travel to away games.

Travelling fans for these games will now have to take the car or sign on to a supporters’ bus.

The Football Supporters’ Association have repeatedly accused the league of putting TV coverage before match-going supporters.

Sky Sports pay £5.1billion for their current broadcast deal, while BT Sports pay more than £630million to show 52 fixtures per season.

