Leeds United v Bournemouth: Team news, referee, Farke quotes and TV details

Leeds United will face Bournemouth in their latest Premier League fixture this afternoon.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United return to Premier League action when they face Bournemouth in the first of two consecutive home games.

Daniel Farke’s men head into the game on a high after the Whites came from a goal down to earn a 3-1 win at bottom of the table Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend and they racked up their first away victory since returning to the top flight as winners of the Championship last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a day full of positivity for Farke, summer signings Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor all scored their first goals for the club and ensured confidence was restored ahead of their Elland Road double header. The meeting with the Cherries will provided a significant test for the Whites as they take on a side that have started the season in fine fashion under Andoni Iraola, who was believed to have been the subject of interest from Leeds prior to his appointment at the Vitality Stadium.

With just hours to go until kick-off at Elland Road, we take a look at all of the information you need as Leeds look to claim successive wins for the first time this season.

Where and when does Leeds United vs Bournemouth take place?

The Premier League fixture between Leeds United and Bournemouth will take place at Elland Road today, September 27. Kick-off has been scheduled for 3pm.

What has Daniel Farke said about Leeds United v Bournemouth?

Daniel Farke will be quizzed on the fitness of Jayden Bogle this afternoon. | AFP via Getty Images

Speaking ahead of the game, the Whites boss said: “We take it game after game. So, of course, we know that we have two home games against two sides who will be really, really strong and we focus and concentrate right now on Bournemouth. We know that they played a really good last season. They finished in the top half of the table, I think in position nine. A top start also, not just in terms of results, but also in terms of performances into this season. They fully deserve to be in the top four at the moment. It is a really good side. They play with lots of intensity. Andoni [Iraola] deserves lots of praise for the work that he has done. They are difficult to beat, they play with intensity and also with belief and are capable to score goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the latest Leeds United team news ahead of their game with Bournemouth?

MUSCLE PROBLEMS: Daniel James (Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

There was mixed news on the injury front for the Whites as Farke confirmed Jayden Bogle and Dan James are both close to a return to the squad for today’s game after returning to training in recent days. However, Wilfried Gnonto has been ruled out with a calf injury and Lucas Perri remains on the sidelines, meaning Karl Darlow will retain his place in goal.

Farke praised the impact made by former Newcastle United goalkeeper Darlow, saying: “It is not a difficult decision because Lucas has not joined us in team training yet so for that of course Karl has a great chance to play again if he stays fit. He was excellent in the last couple of games, especially the last away game, really pleased with not just his saves but also his natural appearance on the pitch.

“Lucas we hope can join us at some point next week at the latest and hopefully over next week back in team training. Once he is back in team training, it doesn’t mean one training session and he is back to his best. He will need a bit of time so I don’t expect he will be a topic for the squad before the international break.”

Who is referee for Leeds United vs Bournemouth?

Michael Oliver will officiate Burnley's season opener at Tottenham this weekend (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The vastly experienced Michael Oliver will be the man in the middle for this game. The Northumbria-born referee will be assisted by Stuart Burt and James Mainwaring. Jarred Gillett is on fourth official duties, Tim Wood has been named as VAR official and he will be assisted by Wade Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is Leeds United v Bournemouth live on television?

No, the fixture has not been selected by a broadcaster for live coverage. However, Sky Sports will have highlights via their social media outlets and YouTube after the game and highlights will also been shown on Match of the Day, which broadcasts at 10.30pm on BBC One tonight.