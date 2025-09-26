Leeds United face fourth-placed Bournemouth at Elland Road in their next Premier League game on Saturday afternoon.

Chris Sutton has served up Leeds United praise in making his prediction for Saturday’s Premier League clash against visiting Bournemouth at Elland Road.

Writing in his Sutton’s predictions column for BBC Sport, Sutton reasoned: “I've been told I absolutely cannot go for 10 draws this week, which is shame because this game has got draw written all over it.

“I was very impressed”

“Being serious, I was very impressed by Leeds' win over Wolves last time out - it really surprised me, but it was a brilliant result that showed what they have got to offer under Daniel Farke, and that they are going to give it a real go this season.

“Even so, I am backing Bournemouth here. The Cherries were a bit flat against Newcastle last week but they usually create loads of chances and that's what I am expecting them to do at Elland Road.”

Despite his Whites praise, the former striker is predicting a 2-1 win for Andoni Iraola’s visitors.