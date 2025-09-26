Leeds United’s youngsters have cause for celebration.

The celebrations began early for a young Whites ace as Leeds United’s youngsters excelled against European opposition.

United’s under-21s took in their Premier League International Cup opener on Thursday evening as they faced Portuguese outfit Sporting CP at the LNER Community Stadium in York.

Moment to savour on eve of 20th birthday

It was, though, a player about to celebrate his 20th birthday that proved United’s hero of the night, defender Reuben Lopata-White heading home a last-minute winner to seal a 2-1 win for Gardner’s side.

The young Whites had fallen behind in the 22nd minute to a Rayhan Momade strike but Leeds levelled on the stroke of half-time through Harvey Vincent.

A decision was then taken to withdraw Gray on the hour mark as Jacob Render took his place.

Leeds pressed for a winner and Gardner’s side eventually got it in the 90th minute as Ollie Pickles headed a Rhys Chadwick free-kick back into the middle of the box where Lopata-White was on hand to head home on his birthday eve.