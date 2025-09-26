Defender impact and Harry Gray decision as Leeds United youngsters shine
The celebrations began early for a young Whites ace as Leeds United’s youngsters excelled against European opposition.
United’s under-21s took in their Premier League International Cup opener on Thursday evening as they faced Portuguese outfit Sporting CP at the LNER Community Stadium in York.
Having missed Monday night’s Premier League 2 clash against Crystal Palace after his first team call up, young striker Harry Gray was recalled to boss Scott Gardner’s starting line-up which also featured the experienced Jonny Howson, the 37-year-old back at Leeds as an under-21s player/coach.
Moment to savour on eve of 20th birthday
It was, though, a player about to celebrate his 20th birthday that proved United’s hero of the night, defender Reuben Lopata-White heading home a last-minute winner to seal a 2-1 win for Gardner’s side.
The young Whites had fallen behind in the 22nd minute to a Rayhan Momade strike but Leeds levelled on the stroke of half-time through Harvey Vincent.
A decision was then taken to withdraw Gray on the hour mark as Jacob Render took his place.
Leeds pressed for a winner and Gardner’s side eventually got it in the 90th minute as Ollie Pickles headed a Rhys Chadwick free-kick back into the middle of the box where Lopata-White was on hand to head home on his birthday eve.