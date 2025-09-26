Defender impact and Harry Gray decision as Leeds United youngsters shine

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 26th Sep 2025, 10:04 BST
Leeds United’s youngsters have cause for celebration.

The celebrations began early for a young Whites ace as Leeds United’s youngsters excelled against European opposition.

United’s under-21s took in their Premier League International Cup opener on Thursday evening as they faced Portuguese outfit Sporting CP at the LNER Community Stadium in York.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having missed Monday night’s Premier League 2 clash against Crystal Palace after his first team call up, young striker Harry Gray was recalled to boss Scott Gardner’s starting line-up which also featured the experienced Jonny Howson, the 37-year-old back at Leeds as an under-21s player/coach.

Moment to savour on eve of 20th birthday

It was, though, a player about to celebrate his 20th birthday that proved United’s hero of the night, defender Reuben Lopata-White heading home a last-minute winner to seal a 2-1 win for Gardner’s side.

The young Whites had fallen behind in the 22nd minute to a Rayhan Momade strike but Leeds levelled on the stroke of half-time through Harvey Vincent.

A decision was then taken to withdraw Gray on the hour mark as Jacob Render took his place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds pressed for a winner and Gardner’s side eventually got it in the 90th minute as Ollie Pickles headed a Rhys Chadwick free-kick back into the middle of the box where Lopata-White was on hand to head home on his birthday eve.

Related topics:Premier League 2Jonny HowsonCrystal Palace
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice