Bournemouth star faces late call for Leeds United clash and pair out as Andoni Iraola delivers fresh team news
A Bournemouth star faces a late call over his participation for Saturday’s clash against Leeds United at Elland Road for which two Cherries teammates are definitely out.
Bournemouth’s former Leeds academy graduate Lewis Cook missed last weekend’s goalless draw against Newcastle United, after which boss Andoni Iraola revealed that Cook had suffered a shoulder injury in training.
Five days on, Iraola says a late call will be made on the fitness of Cook for Saturday’s Premier League clash at Elland Road, ahead of which the midfielder is still experiencing pain in his shoulder.
Pair ruled out for Cherries
The Bournemouth boss is already without Enes Unal and Adam Smith who both remain sidelined.
Turkish international forward Unal suffered an ACL injury back in January which required surgery. The striker is still expected to be some way off returning to play.
Experienced defender Smith picked up a hamstring injury against Tottenham Hotspur at the end of last month.