Andoni Iraola has delivered his Bournemouth team news for Saturday’s Leeds United clash.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Bournemouth star faces a late call over his participation for Saturday’s clash against Leeds United at Elland Road for which two Cherries teammates are definitely out.

Bournemouth’s former Leeds academy graduate Lewis Cook missed last weekend’s goalless draw against Newcastle United, after which boss Andoni Iraola revealed that Cook had suffered a shoulder injury in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five days on, Iraola says a late call will be made on the fitness of Cook for Saturday’s Premier League clash at Elland Road, ahead of which the midfielder is still experiencing pain in his shoulder.

Pair ruled out for Cherries

The Bournemouth boss is already without Enes Unal and Adam Smith who both remain sidelined.

Turkish international forward Unal suffered an ACL injury back in January which required surgery. The striker is still expected to be some way off returning to play.

Experienced defender Smith picked up a hamstring injury against Tottenham Hotspur at the end of last month.

Speaking last week, Iraola said he doesn't expect Smith back until after the October international break.