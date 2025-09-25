Daniel Farke provided a mixed Leeds United injury update on Thursday.

Leeds United have mixed news on the injury front ahead of their Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

Daniel Farke has revealed that Jayden Bogle is in contention to face the Cherries on Saturday, along with winger Daniel James. But neither Lucas Perri nor Willy Gnonto have fully recovered from their injuries yet.

Bogle limped off in the late stages of Leeds' 3-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday having had an opponent land on his foot. The right-back had to be helped around the perimeter of the Molineux pitch having been replaced by James Justin.

Both James and Gnonto picked up knocks in training prior to the Wolves game and were not involved at all, Farke continuing to rely on Brenden Aaronson on the right wing. Goalkeeper Perri was also missing with the quad problem that he sustained prior to the trip to Fulham.

Perri has not yet returned to team training ahead of the Elland Road meeting with Bournemouth.

"It's not a difficult decision because Lucas has not joined us in team training yet so Karl has great chances to play again," said Farke. "If he stays fit, he had excellent performances, not just his saves but his natural appearance on the pitch. We hope Lucas can join us next week in team training, so he's not in contention before the international break. Once he's back it doesn't mean he's back to his best after one training session, he needs a bit of time. I don't expect him to be a topic for the squad before the break. Good progress in his rehab, he's doing some work on the grass."

Daniel Farke update on Jayden Bogle, Willy Gnonto & Dan James

Farke has however welcomed Bogle and James back into training sessions at Thorp Arch this week.

"Overall some mixed news," he said. "With Jayden good news, he's back in team training, thank God it was not a broken toe, just a bruise. Sore and painful but since yesterday back in full team training so he will be available. Daniel James has progressed, yesterday was the first time he rejoined us in team training, he has a chance to be involved. We'll take a late decision."

Gnonto has not joined his team-mates yet and like Perri might be back in training next week as they prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur.

"Bad news with Willy Gnonto who still has some problems with his calf and will definitely miss the match," he said. "I hope to have him back in team training next week."