Leeds United fans have responded with overwhelming positivity following the club’s 2025/26 away kit release on Thursday morning.

Leeds officially announced their Champions League-inspired design via a short video which included club legends such as Mark Viduka, Dominic Matteo, Nigel Martyn and Gary Kelly. The YEP reported last month on the involvement of those players in promoting the kit, which is inspired by the iconic blue ‘Strongbow’ shirt from the early 2000s.

A statement from the club said their new blue and yellow away shirt ‘celebrates the club’s European history’ with a modern twist, a nostalgic nod to Leeds’ best period this Century where under David O’Leary, they competed in the Champions League. And the short film leans heavily on that era with Viduka, Martyn and others involved, playing on the now well-known phrase ‘Leeds would’ve taken more’.

Last season’s retro-inspired away kit broke sales records with over 15,000 sold on the first day alone, with that iconic yellow quickly becoming the colour many associate with promotion. And based on the reaction of fans across social media, this year’s offering could do the same.

Leeds United fans react to away kit release

@GazDavey91 wrote: “Great stuff! And if that’s a sneak peak at the end of the 3rd strip in yellow I’m having them both.”

@KPFrancisAuthor wrote: “Class kit! Awesome to see Viduka in the vid as he is the first player I think of in that old Strongbow shirt! Great work @lufc this season is shaping up nicely!”

@Lee6378 wrote: “Best kit release video we’ve done yet! Let's hope it’s a sign of things to come!”

@Aaron_LUFC_1706 wrote: “Probably one of the best in years, since the striped one I'd say.”

@tommymcneice wrote: “Perfect. Just perfect!!”

@lottielufc8 wrote: “Take my money, love it”.

@BarneyLUFC21 wrote: “Proper fit this shirt”.

@Sam__LUFC wrote: “This video is incredible. The kit’s lovely too. Well played.”

@Collzinho09 wrote: “Class! Some of the other tops in this vid are fire too!!!”

@mattdrinkers wrote: “So so good. Love this announcement.”

Leeds fans can now purchase the away shirt in-store or online, with hope they can see Daniel Farke’s squad sporting the design in the coming weeks. The Whites face Manchester United in Stockholm on Saturday before a trip to Germany for their training camp.

The club’s home kit was released earlier this month, taking inspiration from the Lowfields tunnel tiling outside Elland Road, and Leeds will be expected to sport both designs throughout their pre-season outings. Fresh training gear was also released earlier this summer and has been on show via training videos uploaded by the club.