Leeds United assess fresh injury worry on emotional day as Whites reportedly eye German bargain

Here, our Tuesday morning round-up piece brings you all the key Whites headlines in one place.

'I don't think reality hit' - Leeds United will never forget Chris Loftus and Kevin Speight pain

Leeds United supporters need no reminders of the tragic injustice suffered by Chris Loftus and Kevin Speight in Istanbul on April 5, 2000.

BARGAIN? Leeds United are reportedly one of a host of sides eyeing FC Koln centre-back Timo Hubers, above, who could be available for just £6 million. Photo by UWE KRAFT/AFP via Getty Images.

Leeds United struck by fresh injury blow as Joe Gelhardt limps off during Under 23s victory

Leeds United were hit byn a injury blow as Joe Gelhardt limped out of the Under 23s' win over Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Whites reportedly eyeing German bargain

Leeds United are reportedly among a host of Premier League sides targeting FC Koln centre-back Timo Hubers this summer. The German's contract expires next summer and he could be available for just £6 million. (Mail Online).

Jesse Marsch reveals thoughts on 'expanding' Joe Gelhardt role in Leeds United first team

Jesse Marsch wants to ‘expand’ the role Joe Gelhardt plays for Leeds United.

Mateusz Klich's sweary response to Leeds United critic 'Bob' immortalised for Ukraine appeal

A three word response from Leeds United's Mateusz Klich to a social media critic has been immortalised in artwork to benefit two Ukraine charity appeals.

Two Leeds United fixtures moved in May as postponed Chelsea clash gets new date

Two of Leeds United's fixtures in May have been moved while their postponed April meeting with Chelsea has been given a new date.

