Leeds United assess fresh injury worry on emotional day as Whites reportedly eye German bargain
Leeds United are working their way towards Saturday's crunch Premier League clash at Watford but beforehand today marks an emotional day for the Whites.
Here, our Tuesday morning round-up piece brings you all the key Whites headlines in one place.
'I don't think reality hit' - Leeds United will never forget Chris Loftus and Kevin Speight pain
Leeds United supporters need no reminders of the tragic injustice suffered by Chris Loftus and Kevin Speight in Istanbul on April 5, 2000.
Ex physio Alan Sutton tells a story to illustrate the strength of feeling that has remained for 22 years. Chris and Kev will never be forgotten.
Leeds United struck by fresh injury blow as Joe Gelhardt limps off during Under 23s victory
Leeds United were hit byn a injury blow as Joe Gelhardt limped out of the Under 23s' win over Crystal Palace on Monday night.
Read the full story on the latest with Joffy HERE.
A report of how the Whites under-23s can be viewed HERE.
And reaction from boss Andy Taylor can be heard HERE.
Whites reportedly eyeing German bargain
Leeds United are reportedly among a host of Premier League sides targeting FC Koln centre-back Timo Hubers this summer. The German's contract expires next summer and he could be available for just £6 million. (Mail Online).
Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer rumours at our round-up piece HERE.
Jesse Marsch reveals thoughts on 'expanding' Joe Gelhardt role in Leeds United first team
Jesse Marsch wants to ‘expand’ the role Joe Gelhardt plays for Leeds United.
Jesse Marsch wants to 'expand' the role Joe Gelhardt plays for Leeds United.
Mateusz Klich's sweary response to Leeds United critic 'Bob' immortalised for Ukraine appeal
A three word response from Leeds United's Mateusz Klich to a social media critic has been immortalised in artwork to benefit two Ukraine charity appeals.
A three word response from Leeds United's Mateusz Klich to a social media critic has been immortalised in artwork to benefit two Ukraine charity appeals.
Two Leeds United fixtures moved in May as postponed Chelsea clash gets new date
Two of Leeds United's fixtures in May have been moved while their postponed April meeting with Chelsea has been given a new date.
Discover the latest on the re-arranged games front HERE
