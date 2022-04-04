Leeds United struck by fresh injury blow as Joe Gelhardt limps off during Under 23s victory

After working his way back from back spasms to feature for the senior side as a sub against Southampton on Saturday, Gelhardt started for the young Whites but lasted just over half an hour.

Leeds' initial belief was that Gelhardt had suffered a dead leg and, while they had no major concerns, he is to be assessed on Tuesday morning.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old made his 14th Premier League appearance of the season, his 12th as a substitute, in Saturday's 1-1 draw and made a discernible difference to the Whites attack.

Not for the first time this season Gelhardt gave a top flight defence considerable difficulties with his dribbling ability, balance and strength and probably should have been awarded a penalty for a challenge he drew from Ibrahima Diallo.

His match winner against Norwich City had turned up the volume on the clamour for him to start up top for Leeds before a back spasm made him an unused substitute for the visit to Wolves.

The international break saw him make a return to training but what Leeds believe was a false positive Covid-19 result robbed him of further time on the grass at Thorp Arch, so Daniel James once again got the nod up front with Rodrigo in support.

Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt. Pic: Stu Forster.

It was clear from the head coach's words that full fitness was all that's standing between Gelhardt and more substantial Premier League minutes in the coming weeks, if not a third start of the season.

"One of the reasons why Joffy didn't start this game was because he tested positive at one point during the week, but we think it might have been a false positive so then he missed like a day and a half," said Marsch.

"And so it was a little bit of strange situation. So with Joffy we haven't been able to get him the rhythm and training and everything the way that we have wanted, which has meant that he's played more of a reserve role, but I thought he came on the game and gave a real boost and was clear with the role and was dangerous at times.

"We certainly...I think you have to consider expanding his role more and more and more within the team and we need him to train.

"The plan will be that he plays with the 23s on Monday and hopefully gets more good game minutes and keeps adapting to the style of play we want."

Gelhardt did feature at Elland Road for the second time in three days when he made an appearance for Andrew Taylor's Under 23s against Crystal Palace last night.

But the striker's contribution was short-lived as his evening was brought to an early end by an issue with his left leg. With the Whites 1-0 up around the half hour mark, Gelhardt was down on the floor receiving treatment.