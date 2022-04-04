The 19-year-old made his 14th Premier League appearance of the season, his 12th as a substitute, in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Southampton and made a discernible difference to the Whites attack. Not for the first time this season Gelhardt gave a top-flight defence considerable difficulties with his dribbling ability, balance and strength and probably should have been awarded a penalty for a challenge he drew from Ibrahima Diallo.

His match winner against Norwich City had turned up the volume on the clamour for him to start up top for Leeds before a back spasm made him an unused substitute for the visit to Wolves.

The international break saw him make a return to training but what Leeds believe was a false positive Covid-19 result robbed him of further time on the grass at Thorp Arch, so Daniel James once again got the nod up front with Rodrigo in support.

It’s clear from the head coach’s words that full fitness might be all that’s standing between Gelhardt and more substantial Premier League minutes in the coming weeks, if not a third start of the season.

“One of the reasons why Joffy didn’t start this game was because he tested positive at one point during the week, but we think it might have been a false positive so then he missed like a day and a half,” said Marsch.

“And so it was a little bit of a strange situation. So with Joffy we haven’t been able to get him the rhythm and training and everything the way that we have wanted, which has meant that he’s played more of a reserve role, but I thought he came on the game and gave a real boost and was clear with the role and was dangerous at times.

“We certainly...I think you have to consider expanding his role more and more and more within the team and we need him to train.

NOT GIVEN - Leeds United felt Joe Gelhardt should have been awarded a penalty for this challenge by Southampton's Ibrahima Diallo. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“The plan will be that he plays with the 23s on Monday and hopefully gets more good game minutes and keeps adapting to the style of play we want.”