Here are the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Leeds United played out a 1-1 draw against Southampton over the weekend.

While the Whites will have been vying for a win, it extends their unbeaten run to four matches as they continue to improve under Jesse Marsch.

The Yorkshire club now sit eight points above the drop and will be feeling confident as they head into Saturday’s match against relegation candidates, Watford.

Leeds claimed their first win against the Hornets since 2013 in the reverse fixture, as they won 1-0 thanks to a first half goal by Diego Llorente.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Aston Villa revive interest in £50m star Aston Villa are reportedly looking to sign Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma after having a £25 million bid rejected in January. It is thought the Seagulls value him at around £50 million. (The Telegraph)

2. Inter Milan prepared to part ways with Arsenal target Despite signing a contract extension, Inter Milan are expecting another 'indecent' offer for striker Lautaro Martinez in the summer. However, the Serie A club will allow him to leave for the right price, with Arsenal sat in pole position. (Calciomercato)

3. West Ham plotting swoop on rivals West Ham remain interested in signing Brentford star Vitaly Janelt. The 23-year-old has enjoyed an impressive debut season in the Premier League. (Calciomercato)

4. Tottenham eye reunion with Premier League starlet Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eager to re-sign Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen this summer, however Manchester United are also interested. The 30-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season after impressing for the Bees in his brief spell. (Daily Mail)