Leeds United Under 23s 4-0 Crystal Palace Under 23s: Crysencio Summerville hat-trick inspires rampant Whites victory

The winger wowed the 4,768-strong home crowd with a third-minute screamer to give Leeds an early lead against fifth-placed Crystal Palace.

A composed close-range finish by Stuart McKinstry was sandwiched between two further Summerville goals in the second half as Leeds put the result beyond doubt to earn precious points in the fight to stay in the PL2 Division One.

Bringing Leeds points total to 26, the win sees United leapfrog Everton into 10th place and draw four points clear of 13th-placed Chelsea.

Summerville gave United the lead in style with a peachy 16-yard striker which hit the top-right corner. The 20-year-old drifted in from the left and left fly from the edge of the box and there was little Palace 'keeper Joe Whitworth could do to stop it.

Greenwood missed a gilt-edged chance to double the home side's lead on the stroke of half time. Set up by Summerville, the striker had time, space and a clear sight of goal but blasted the ball over the bar.

Though Palace's chances were limited, van den Heuvel more than earned his clean sheet by getting down well to stop Killian Phillips clawing one back in the 62nd minute. David Boateng floated the ball into the Whites' box and Phillips flicked it toward the bottom corner but the United shot-stopper pushed it past the post.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville. Pic: Alex Pantling.

McKinstry showed composure to bag United's third in the 67th minute. Nohan Kenneh weaved a clever ball between Palace defenders to send the Scot one on one with the keeper. McKinstry kept a cool head and side-footed it past Whitworth.

In the game's dying minutes, Summerville made it four by putting pressure on Whitworth as the 'keeper came out of his box to deal with a long ball. The winger pounced on his weak clearance and struck an empty net from range to put the icing on an entertaining evening at Elland Road.

Leeds United XI: van den Heuvel, Sutcliffe, McCarron, Mullen, Cresswell, Jenkins (75 - Dean), Summerville, Kenneh, Gelhardt (36 - Gray), Greenwood (63 - Joseph), McKinstry.

Unused subs: Christy, McGurk.

Leeds United winger Stuart McKinstry. Pic: George Wood.

Crystal Palace XI: Whitworth, Boateng, Adaramola, Wells-Morrison, Quick, Watson, Omilabu (58 - Robertson), Phillips, Gordon, Kirby (58 - Banks), Rak-Sakyi.

Unused subs: Sanneh, Steele, Hannam.