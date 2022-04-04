The Polish midfielder was criticised for his performance against Southampton by a Twitter user over the weekend and his succinct reply of '**** off. Bob' quickly went viral. The critic soon deactivated his account.

Klich's Tweet has quickly been plastered on various pieces of merchandise but The Square Ball fanzine's efforts - a t-shirt and mug - will be sold to raise funds for UNICEF's Ukraine Emergency Fund and The Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

The 31-year-old has been supportive of Ukraine on social media since the Russian invasion and was one of the Poland internationals who vowed to boycott their game against Russia before FIFA took action to ban the latter from competitions.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Moylan of The Square Ball told the YEP: "We love Mateusz Klich's style, so we decided to immortalise his words on a t-shirt and mug - but we wanted to do something good with it.

"He's recently expressed his support for the people of Ukraine, so these charities were the perfect fit. And they're a perfect gift for that special Bob in your life."

Artist Arley Byrne added: "I’ve been looking for a way to help raise funds or help out in some way and as soon as the guys over at The Square Ball got in touch following Bob's outburst at Klich over the weekend it seemed the perfect opportunity, strangely, to put our heads together and use their platform to do exactly that."

Klich has long been popular with Leeds fans not only for the part he played in helping the club escape the Championship, but for his on and off-field mischief making, with little tolerance for the complaining of opposition players and caustic social media takedowns of poor officiating.

FUNNY SIDE - Leeds United joker Mateusz Klich showed little tolerance for a Twitter user at the weekend. Pic: Bruce Rollinson