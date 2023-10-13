Leeds United target talks going ‘nowhere’ as attacker speaks out on failed Elland Road summer switch
Leeds United’s next game is away at Norwich City on Saturday 21st October
Leeds United won 2-1 against Bristol City last time out. The Whites returned to winning way against QPR and then beat the Robins following their loss to Southampton.
Daniel Farke’s side are now in the play-offs during this international break. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...
Left-back latest
Leeds-linked Kai Wagner is poised to leave Philadelphia Union with talks over his future with his current club going ‘nowhere’, according to a report by The Athletic. He is said to be on the radar of Greek giants AEK Athens as he weighs up his next move in the game.
Wagner, who is 26-years-old, moved to America in 2019 from Würzburger Kickers and has since made 168 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals and an impressive 31 assists for the MLS outfit. Sport1 reported earlier this month that Italian side Lecce are interested in him as well meaning the Whites will have to see off competition from elsewhere if they were to try and lure him to Elland Road on a free transfer anytime soon.
Youngster rejected move
Ilias Akhomach turned down a move to Leeds over the summer from Barcelona. He ended up staying in Spain and joined fellow La Liga team Villarreal instead.
The 19-year-old, who is a former Spain youth international, was a regular for Barca’s B team and played three times for their first-team. He has opened up about why he didn’t join the Whites, as per Sport: “I was going to go to the Premier League. That’s the truth. But then I thought it over with my family, the sporting director left, there were many changes, Leeds were relegated. Something was going on inside me that, when my family told me about it, I don’t know… There was something I didn’t like about going to Leeds. It was a lot of change.”