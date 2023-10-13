Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United won 2-1 against Bristol City last time out. The Whites returned to winning way against QPR and then beat the Robins following their loss to Southampton.

Daniel Farke’s side are now in the play-offs during this international break. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Left-back latest

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds-linked Kai Wagner is poised to leave Philadelphia Union with talks over his future with his current club going ‘nowhere’, according to a report by The Athletic. He is said to be on the radar of Greek giants AEK Athens as he weighs up his next move in the game.

Wagner, who is 26-years-old, moved to America in 2019 from Würzburger Kickers and has since made 168 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals and an impressive 31 assists for the MLS outfit. Sport1 reported earlier this month that Italian side Lecce are interested in him as well meaning the Whites will have to see off competition from elsewhere if they were to try and lure him to Elland Road on a free transfer anytime soon.

Youngster rejected move

Ilias Akhomach turned down a move to Leeds over the summer from Barcelona. He ended up staying in Spain and joined fellow La Liga team Villarreal instead.