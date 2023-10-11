Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Championship promotion odds: How bookmakers predict season will unfold for Leeds United, Leicester City, Southampton, Ipswich Town, Sunderland & others

The Whites are eager to return to the Premier League following their relegation last season.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST

Leeds United will be pushing hard to earn promotion back up to the Premier League next summer, following their relegation heartbreak at the end of last season.

The Whites followed Southampton and Leicester City down to the Championship and all three are in fierce competition to rise back to the top flight. But there are plenty of other teams who are also eager to make the leap up.

As we head into international break, Leeds sit fifth in the Championship table on 19 points with hefty competition all around them. Bookmakers have produced their latest odds for each club in the division and their likelihood of earning promotion to the Premier League — let’s take a look at the favourites, the outsiders, and the long-shots.

Promotion odds: 2000/1

1. Rotherham United

Promotion odds: 2000/1

Promotion odds: 750/1

2. Sheffield Wednesday

Promotion odds: 750/1

Promotion odds: 750/1

3. Queens Park Rangers

Promotion odds: 750/1

Promotion odds: 200/1

4. Plymouth Argyle

Promotion odds: 200/1

