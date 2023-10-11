The Whites are eager to return to the Premier League following their relegation last season.

Leeds United will be pushing hard to earn promotion back up to the Premier League next summer, following their relegation heartbreak at the end of last season.

The Whites followed Southampton and Leicester City down to the Championship and all three are in fierce competition to rise back to the top flight. But there are plenty of other teams who are also eager to make the leap up.

As we head into international break, Leeds sit fifth in the Championship table on 19 points with hefty competition all around them. Bookmakers have produced their latest odds for each club in the division and their likelihood of earning promotion to the Premier League — let’s take a look at the favourites, the outsiders, and the long-shots.