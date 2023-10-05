Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Leeds United’s spectacular Championship attendances vs Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Ipswich Town and rivals

Leeds United are known to have some of the most faithful fans in world football but how do Championship attendances compare against rivals?

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 5th Oct 2023, 19:55 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 20:02 BST

A strong 32,663 Leeds United supporters packed out Elland Road on Wednesday night and helped will the Whites on to a 1-0 win over struggling QPR.

The Elland Road faithful were required to will on Daniel Farke's men, who took an early lead in the ninth minute and fought to hold onto that scoreline for over 80 minutes.

The iconic ground will once again fill this weekend when the side return to Championship action against Bristol City. The Leeds United faithful are known to be some of the most ardent in the second division, but how do they compare with fellow big clubs such as Sunderland, Leicester City and Middlesbrough?

The YEP casts an eye over the average Championship attendances so far this year to seewhere Leeds rank...

Average attendance - 10,783

1. 24th - Rotherham, New York Stadium

Average attendance - 10,783 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance - 15,663

2. 23rd - Blackburn Rovers, Ewood Park

Average attendance - 15,663 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance - 15,708

3. 22nd - QPR, Loftus Road

Average attendance - 15,708 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance - 15,887

4. 21st - Millwall, The Den

Average attendance - 15,887 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SupportersElland RoadQPRDaniel FarkeLeicester CityMiddlesbroughSunderlandBristol City